Justin Bieber caters to fans all of ages -- including a 4-year-old pageant queen named Paetynn. In a sneak preview from TLC's hit reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, the Texan tot explains why she adores the recently single "Boyfriend" singer, 18.

"I love Justin Bieber," she says while playing with a Bieber figurine. "He's a doll."

PHOTOS: Stars' pageant pasts

Paetynn -- who repeatedly kisses a framed picture of the singer -- gets feisty when her mom tries to intervene. "He's mine!" she yells.

Though Paetynn is prepping for a pirate-themed pageant taking place in Nacogdoches, Texas, the reality star is still like any other little girl. When her toy puppy dog "farts," Paetynn says, "Justin Bieber smells it. And that's nasty."

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber's workout routine

Toddlers & Tiaras airs Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Toddlers & Tiaras: Paetynn, 4, Thinks Justin Bieber, 18, Is Her Boyfriend