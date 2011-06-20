'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Little Eden Wood Announces Concert Dates
Can't get enough of "Toddlers & Tiaras" scene-stealer Little Eden? The lil' lady is bringing her unique brand of sass to mid-America!
So check out the The Glamour Girls Tour, starring Eden Wood, along with Dianely and Jasmine. For a mere $5 you can see Little Eden and friends in person! Yee-haw!
With performances at Big Mama's House Coffee Shoppe in Springfield, MO and the Princess Theatre in Hopkinsville, KY -- the glittery stage show is guaranteed to
be a treat for the whole family. The Glamour Girls Tour is gonna be a wild kiddie pageant ride! Click here to get your tix!
