Is Gisele Bundchen about to call an audible on her marriage to Tom Brady?

A new report from OK! Magazine indicates that despite their sweet public messages to each other on social media, the sporty couple has been bickering nonstop and headed towards a split.

"Things between Tom and Gisele have been strained for a long time," a source told the gossip magazine. "Gisele is ramping up the social media activity because her marriage is breaking down."

Behind closed doors, the couple is simply not seeing eye to eye, the magazine claims, adding that they had a "massive fight" at a recent birthday dinner for Tom. The blowout argument could have been the breaking point, according to OK!

"As soon as they got home, things really came to a head," the insider said. "They started bickering and it turned into a fight where they each dredged up every issue with the other that they'd been suppressing."

Since then, the couple has been allegedly communicating via angry texts.

"Things have never been this bad," the source said. "Gisele told Tom that if he didn't make more of an effort, she might go back to Brazil for a few months to think about the future."

Rumors of Gisele and Tom's demise isn't new, as the couple has dealt with speculation since tying the knot in February 2009. Gisele and Tom reportedly signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement but the magazine says the marriage may end in a $460 million divorce battle, though it's not likely.

"Before they got married, Tom and Gisele already agreed how everything would be divided, so it would be straightforward," the insider said. "They'd have every reason to stay civil about their finances."

Should they put the kibosh on their marriage, they would likely remain civil because of their two children.

"They're both great parents," the insider said. "They'd want to keep things nice and easy for their sake, if nothing else."

The report that Tom is fighting with Gisele comes in the midst of an actual battle he's currently having with the NFL over his alleged role in deflating footballs. A judge has yet to issue a ruling on "Deflategate."