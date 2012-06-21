Tom Brady has a confession: "I've had a lot of ridiculous haircuts."

At the Under Armour Spine RPM launch event in NYC June 20, the New England Patriots quarterback, 34, admitted his various looks -- from side-swept bangs to a faux-hawk -- typically go over well with his pregnant wife, Gisele Bundchen, 31.

"She likes pretty much what I like. She leaves it to me," he told Sports Illustrated. "Every man should know, if you're comfortable and you like it, you should do it."

"Everyone always worries about what the girls think, what the guys think. If you like it, do it. To me, if you're trying to impress a girl, get a date, they're gonna like that more because you're a confident guy," he added. "That's what it comes down to."

Brady laughed when he was asked if there are any drawbacks to being married to a world-renowned supermodel. After a long pause, he answered: "Um, it's a marriage, so I have a life partner. Like most marriages, there's a lot of give and take."

The athlete -- father to 4-year-old John (with ex Bridget Moynahan) and 2-year-old Benjamin (with Bundchen) -- also addressed persistent retirement rumors.

"Well, I love doing it. I don't want to wake up and be bored. That's probably my greatest fear is to have nothing to do," Brady told Sports Illustrated. "What better job is there than to play quarterback for an NFL team, and certainly one that I've been on for a long time and had success with? I don't plan on giving it up any time soon."

Bundchen is expecting her second child with Brady later this year, multiple sources recently confirmed.

