When your wife is a world-famous supermodel, it's nearly impossible to steal the spotlight from her on the red carpet.

But Tom Brady did just that at Monday night's Met Gala in New York when he arrived rocking a brand new slicked semi faux hawk that tilted to the right.

The New England Patriots quarterback doesn't shy away from experimenting with his hair. He's tried a Justin Bieber 'do, a mini-ponytail and even a long, shaggy look.

However, he is actually pretty laid-back about his locks. "I just like to change it up," Brady, 34, has said in the past. "I don't take it too seriously."

Gisele Bundchen, 31, loves Brady's hair at any length or style. "[His hair is] his choice," she said. "He can do whatever he wants because I'll love it no matter what. Short, long, red, whatever! It's all good!"

And the feeling is clearly mutual. At the Big Apple fashion bash, Brady proudly showed off his gorgeous wife as they enjoyed a date night out, engaging in some PDA.

Bundchen and Brady are parents to their son Benjamin, 3, and Brady also has a son John, 4, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Brady's Hair: What's His Best Look?