Entertainment Tonight -- Tom Cruise may have been separated from his daughter Suri for several weeks while filming his new movie "Oblivion," but he's making up for lost time by taking the six-year-old to the happiest place on Earth.

ET can confirm that Tom is currently on vacation with Suri at Walt Disney World in Florida. A source tells ET that Tom says that his time with Suri will be "private Daddy time."

Park goer Marianne Cohen of Tampa, Fla., who witnessed Tom and Suri at the park, told People, "It was really cute. She was walking around like she owned the place, having the time of her life, and Tom, who looked really handsome, was talking to her; was really engaging with her."

News broke on June 29 that Suri's mother, Katie Holmes, had filed for divorce from Tom. Since then, Suri has mostly been spotted out and about with Katie in New York while Tom was shooting "Oblivion." But Tom and Suri were recently photographed on several occasions in New York following their reunion.

