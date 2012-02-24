LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie lit up the Hollywood & Highland Center with their star power when they came to rehearse for Sunday's Oscar show.

The megastars each practiced walking on stage and presenting their categories Friday, handing out prop Oscars to stand-ins pretending to be winners.

Jolie said she was jetlagged after traveling with her family from Sarajevo to Berlin to Paris to Los Angeles, but she still looked stunning in black jeans, heels and a blazer.

"You just blew the minds of two of our stand-ins who got a hug from you," stage manager Dency Nelson told the actress, who replied through a shy smile, saying, "Oh, you're so sweet."

Even telecast producer Brian Grazer was struck by Jolie's charm.

"You have to take a picture with me first!" he said as she walked onto the stage. "Well, you don't HAVE to," Grazer clarified.

Jolie obliged.

Cruise also posed for a photo with the producer, and likely made the days of the fake winners he presented prop Oscars to, beaming "Congratulations" to them with his leading-man smile.

The 84th Academy Awards will be presented Sunday and broadcast live on ABC.

