Tom Cruise breaks his silence on Katie Holmes divorce, LeAnn Rimes says Brandi Glanville's sons call her "mom" sometimes, and Halle Berry caresses her baby bump: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Tuesday, April 9 in the roundup!

1. Tom Cruise Breaks His Silence on Katie Holmes Divorce: "I Didn't Expect It"

Mum's no longer the word. Tom Cruise has been mostly silent on his 2012 split from Katie Holmes, but as he tours the world to promote his sci-fi film Oblivion, he's finally opening up a little about how he felt after their much-publicized breakup. In a new interview with German TV network ProSieben, the actor admits he was surprised when Holmes filed for divorce on June 29, five days before his 50th birthday.

2. LeAnn Rimes: Brandi Glanville's Kids Call Me "Mom" Sometimes

Brandi Glanville may have a few choice names she wants to call LeAnn Rimes, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's two sons (with ex Eddie Cibrian, now Rimes' husband) occasionally refer to Rimes with an even more infuriating moniker: Mom. "Sometimes they'll blurt out: 'Mom!', but I just go with whatever they call me," Rimes told British magazine Fabulous of what Glanville's sons Jake, 5, and Mason, 9, call her.

3. Holly Madison Carries Daughter Rainbow, Wears Skinny Jeans One Month After Giving Birth: Picture

First mother-daughter shopping trip! One month after welcoming daughter Rainbow Aurora with boyfriend Pasquale Rotella, Holly Madison stepped out with her baby girl to do a little shopping in West Hollywood on Monday, April 8. The former Playboy model, 33, carefully carried baby Rainbow, who was dressed in an adorable pink onesie, in her arms as she walked around the Grove shopping mall.

4. Farrah Abraham Filmed Sex Tape With James Deen, He Says

Farrah Abraham is apparently branching out. On Monday, TMZ reported that the Teen Mom star, 20, had recently filmed an explicit sex tape which was being shopped around to prominent porn companies. While the MTV reality star (and mother to Sophia, 3) hasn't addressed the tape at length, her reported costar did: male porn star James Deen.

5. Halle Berry Caresses Baby Bump in Gorgeous Purple Gown

Don't cry for Halle, Argentina! Halle Berry announced she's expecting again to widespread surprise last Friday, and for now, the Oscar-winning actress, 46, is happy to share her pregnancy glow with the world. At the premiere of her thriller The Call in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the star and Revlon spokesperson looked typically stunning in a regal, one-strapped purple gown featuring silver and gold embellishments.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise Breaks His Silence on Katie Holmes Divorce, LeAnn Rimes Says Brandi Glanville's Kids Call Her "Mom" Sometimes: Top 5 Stories of Today