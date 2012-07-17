Father-daughter bonding time in the Big Apple!

After reuniting with his daughter Suri Cruise, 6, on Tuesday morning, Tom Cruise stepped out with his little girl later in the afternoon.

Tuesday is believed to be the first day Cruise, 50, has spent time with Suri since he and her mother Katie Holmes, 33, finalized their divorce and custody settlement last Monday. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the Rock of Ages star flew overnight from California (where he's been filming Oblivion) to New York to spend time with his daughter.

Suri clung to her dad as they arrived at NYC's Chelsea Piers on Tuesday afternoon. Cruise's daughter, wearing a bright orange dress and carrying a stuffed animal, kept her face hidden as the actor protectively carried her past the paparazzi. The Mission: Impossible star, who changed from his morning dress shirt into a casual T-shirt, hid behind aviator shades, but still kept a smile on his face.

A source recently told Us, "Katie wants to make sure the visits are in the context of him being a parent figure. He adores Suri, but now he's afraid he won't be able to have a close relationship with her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise Carries Daughter Suri During NYC Outing