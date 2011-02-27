Tom Cruise is ready to rock -- and, yes, sing -- as a headbanger!

The actor, 48, will play fictional heavy metal star Stacee Jaxx in "Rock of Ages," the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, film director Adam Shankman confirmed to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at Sunday's Oscars.

"He's studying his vocals," Shankman said.

In the show, Cruise's character sings Jon Bon Jovi's classic "Wanted Dead or Alive."

But, er, can Cruise carry a tune like his wife Katie Holmes?

"He can sing!" Shankman said. "It's a miracle!"

Along with Holmes, Cruise checked out a performance of the show last Sunday in Hollywood, where "American Idol" alum Constantine Maroulis stars.

