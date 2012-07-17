Tom Cruise Flies to New York to Reunite With Suri

Us Weekly

Tom Cruise has a very important date on Tuesday: With Suri in the Big Apple.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the "Rock of Ages" star, 50, flew overnight from California (where he's been shooting "Oblivion") to New York to reunite with Suri, his 6-year-old daughter with Katie Holmes.

The happy father-daughter day is believed to be the first time Cruise has seen his little girl since he and Holmes, 33, finalized their divorce and custody settlement last Monday.

Indeed, the last time Cruise, Holmes and their daughter were spotted in public together was June 16, when the trio grabbed dinner at Sushi Samba in Reykjavik, Iceland, where Cruise had been shooting on location.

"They were like all the young families that come in here," an observer told Us at the time. "It's almost impossible to think they're getting divorced because they seemed very happy that night."

(Just a few days earlier, Suri was her dad's adorable date when he was honored in New York by the Friars Club on June 12.)

What exactly are the terms of Cruise and Holmes' agreement when it comes to their daughter, anyway?

"Katie wants to make sure the visits are in the context of him being a parent figure," a source recently told Us.

"He adores Suri, but now he's afraid he won't be able to have a close relationship with her."

