What do you get the girl who has everything? If you're Tom Cruise, you present wife of five years Katie Holmes with a bejeweled codpiece!

The actor, 49, wears the dragon-shaped pouch in Rock of Ages -- and Cruise liked it so much he took it home! "Yeah, I wear it and keep it," he told E! News at the film's premiere in L.A. Friday.

According to Cruise, Holmes, 33, "laughed" when she saw his risque undergarment. "It's hilarious!"

To portray glam rocker Stacee Jaxx, Cruise was required to wear tight leather pants, heavy eyeliner and black nail polish. The result terrified Suri, Cruise's 6-year-old daughter with Holmes.

"When I had the eyeliner on and the painted nails, she was a little taken aback by that," he said on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Monday. "She was like, 'What is happening to my daddy?'"

Based on the popular Broadway musical, Rock of Ages is in theaters June 15. The all-star cast includes Cruise, Julianne Hough, 23, Diego Boneta, 21, Mary J. Blige, 41, Russell Brand, 37, Malin Akerman, 34, Alec Baldwin, 54, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 42.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise Gave Katie Holmes His Bejeweled Rock of Ages Codpiece