Beach bonding!

Tom Cruise's vacation to Disney World with Suri continued Wednesday with a fun trip to Typhoon Lagoon.

With mom Katie Holmes staying back in NYC, Suri is enjoying some time with her dad in the Happiest Place on Earth. The 50-year-old actor has been doting on his 6-year-old daughter by visiting different Disney parks throughout the week.

On Wednesday, Cruise joined Suri at Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Mission: Impossible star wore navy and white swim trunks while his adorable little girl wore a purple polka-dot one-piece. To Suri's delight, Cruise picked her up and threw her in the air for a cannonball. The father-daughter duo both had huge smiles on their faces as the splashed around in the pool.

Cruise and Suri were also spotted at Disney's Blizzard Beach with some friends on Tuesday. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly, "Suri had a couple of friends with her and looked really happy and excited to be there."

Earlier in the week, the two visited the Magic Kingdom and Suri dressed up as Disney princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid to walk around the park with her dad. "He just wanted to enjoy a beautiful day in the park with his daughter," a source told Us and added, they went on "all her favorite rides."

Disney is a favorite vacation destination for the family. Back in April 2009, Holmes 33, chatted with Us about her daughter's first trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

"We had a great time [at Disney] —- she loved it," the actress shared. "It was her first time, and she loves the princesses. Actually, she loves being a princess."

Cruise and Holmes settled their divorce on July 9 and a source tells Us that Holmes is enjoying her live in NYC post-divorce. "She's doing really great. She's so strong, she's an independent girl with her own ideas," the source said. "She is fine."

