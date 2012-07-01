The show must go on for Tom Cruise.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the actor, 49, was spotted on the set of his upcoming sci-fi flick, "Oblivion," two hours north of Iceland's capitol Reykjavik on Sunday. On Thursday, Cruise's wife of five years, Katie Holmes, filed for divorce -- a decision that the actor was "deeply saddened" by, according to his rep.

"Tom just wants to work hard and finish everything on time," a source tells Us of the star's schedule. The "Rock of Ages'" actor has been getting to and from the set in a helicopter; he was spotted taking to the skies on Saturday -- his first appearance since the news of his failed marriage broke.

Thousands of miles away, Holmes has moved into an NYC apartment of her own, which Us learned exclusively she rented prior to divorce filing, with their daughter, Suri, 6.

It's hard to believe that just two weeks ago, the trio dined together as a happy family at Reykjavik's Sushi Samba. "They were like all the young families that come in here. It's almost impossible to think they're getting divorced because they seemed very happy that night," a witness tells Us of their June 16 outing.