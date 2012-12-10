Tom Cruise is back from Oblivion.

Since splitting with wife Katie Holmes in June, the 50-year-old actor has kept a relatively low profile, surfacing occasionally to reunite with daughter Suri, 6, but spending most of his time on the set of his upcoming sci-fi thriller.

However, that changed on Monday, Dec. 9, when Cruise made his triumphant return to the red carpet at the London premiere of Jack Reacher in Odeon Leicester Square. Clad in dark jeans, a navy suede blazer, and a navy V-neck sweater, the star was all smiles in his first official post-split public appearance.

Cruise's high-profile divorce from Holmes, 33, has been the talk of the town for months, but the actor himself has yet to really open up about what happened. His main focus, aside from work, is finding ways to spend time with Suri, who's been living in New York with her mom.

"He calls Suri every day, sometimes twice a day," the star's attorney Bert Fields told E! News of the father of three. (Cruise also has two children, Isabella, 20, and Connor, 17, with second wife Nicole Kidman.) "He loves Suri and is a constant presence in her life...As in the past, when he's shooting in a foreign country, he has to rely on daily phone calls."

Holmes, for her part, has been easing her way back into the spotlight for some time now. Last month, the Kennedys actress made her official return to the Great White Way in the Broadway play Dead Accounts, also starring Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, and Josh Hamilton, with whom she shares a steamy onstage kiss.

Of her divorce from Cruise -- whom she married in November 2006 -- she told Women's Wear Daily: "There are a lot of people with much bigger problems and who are less fortunate. I try to keep it all in perspective."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise Is All Smiles in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Katie Holmes Divorce