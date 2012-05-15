When Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes tied the knot in 2006, skeptics predicted their marriage would end as swiftly as it began. They were wrong.

In the June issue of Playboy, Rock of Ages star Cruise, 49, speaks candidly and fondly when asked about Holmes, with whom he has a daughter, Suri, 6.

"She is an extraordinary person, and if you spent five minutes with her, you'd see it. Everything she does, she does with this beautiful creativity," Cruise gushes. "When she becomes interested in something, she doesn't talk about it -- she does it."

Don't believe him? Let Cruise explain.

"One week I said to her, 'You've been up in the middle of the night. Is everything okay?' She smiled and then threw this thing on my desk and said, 'I wrote this script,'" the actor recalls. "She wanted to try it, and she did. She wanted to try designing clothes, and now her line is wonderful and, to me, an example of how she just creates beautiful things in her life. She has a voice and warmth as an artist, as a mother."

Calling Holmes, 33, "funny and charming," Cruise says he lights up when she enters the room. "I'm a romantic. I like doing things like creating romantic dinners, and she enjoys that. I don't know what to say -- I'm just happy, and I have been since the moment I met her. What we have is very special."

With Holmes by his side, Cruise tells Playboy he's learned to ignore the naysayers. "I'd rather spend this time with my kids and my wife, at home or on our movies, creating a life together. If you have kids, it is the most important thing to create good times."

