TomKat are no more.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are divorcing after five years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed on Friday. Married for five years, the couple share daughter Suri, 6.

"Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest. This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family," says Holmes' attorney Jonathan Wolfe in a statement to Us. "Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."

The couple wed in Italy in November 2006. It was the first marriage for The Kennedys actress Holmes and the third for Oscar nominee Cruise, who has two kids with second wife Nicole Kidman.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes Divorcing