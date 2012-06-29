Was Tom Cruise blindsided?

On Friday, after Katie Holmes' attorney broke news that she and Cruise, 49, are divorcing, a rep for the Rock of Ages star told E! News:

"Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. . . Please allow them their privacy." (Holmes' attorney said in an earlier statement: "Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest. This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family."

The couple were married for five years and are parents to daughter Suri, 6. Cruise and second wife Nicole Kidman share kids Conor, 17 and Isabella, 19.

Cruise was last photographed Wednesday shooting his sci-fi flick Oblivion in Iceland. Holmes, meanwhile, stayed behind in NYC with Suri.

"She is an extraordinary person, and if you spent five minutes with her, you'd see it. Everything she does, she does with this beautiful creativity," Cruise gushed of Holmes during a June interview with Playboy.

