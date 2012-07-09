They may be in the midst of a high-profile divorce and custody case, but Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, through their respective reps, have released a new, joint statement to Us Weekly.

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplishing what is in our daughter Suri's best interests," say Cruise, 50, and Holmes, 33.

"We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents."

Married for nearly six years, the actors are parents to daughter Suri, 6. Romantics star Holmes filed for divorce in NYC June 28, and asked for sole legal custody of their daughter. Cruise, who is reportedly at home in Beverly Hills, has not counter-filed divorce papers of his own.

