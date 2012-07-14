Less than one week after finalizing his divorce from Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise isn't afraid to show a little PDA -- in character for his new film, Oblivion, that is.

As new photos taken Friday in Mammoth, Calif., show, Cruise and Kurylenko, 32, shared a smooch while filming a kissing scene for their futuristic new flick, in which Cruise plays one of the last men on Earth forced to protect the rest of the world from aliens.

Though they seem cozy on set, a rep for Cruise shot down rumors of a romance to The New York Post's Page Six, telling the paper "They are shooting a movie and they are actors -- their chemistry on set is them acting. It's their job." Kurylenko's rep confirmed that she is indeed dating her Magic City costar, Danny Huston.

Cruise returned to California on his 50th birthday July 3 after weeks of filming Oblivion in Iceland. It was in Iceland that the actor learned his wife of five years Holmes, 33, had filed for divorce and was seeking sole custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Suri.

PHOTOS: Suri's sweet bond with Tom

Settling their divorce just days later on July 9, Cruise and Holmes are keeping details of their case private -- a source confirms to Us Weekly Holmes will indeed get primary custody -- and released a joint statement vowing to put their differences aside for Suri's sake.

VIDEO: Katie's new life in NYC

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplishing what is in our daughter Suri's best interests," the couple said. "We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise Kisses Oblivion Costar Olga Kurylenko