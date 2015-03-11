So, this is how the other side lives, huh? It could be all yours, as well, if you have a cool $59 million laying around.

Tom Cruise has officially put his incredible Colorado home on the market, and it's every bit as glamorous as one would think (see the photos here.)

The reason why Tom has decided to list his Telluride home: He "simply doesn't use it very often," the listing agent told the Wall Street Journal. Tom originally purchased the home in the 90s.

The 298-acre property was the setting for a Vanity Fair shoot in which Tom and then-wife Katie Holmes introduced their baby girl Suri to the world back in 2006.

The nearly 10,000 square foot estate is constructed in an authentic wooden lodge style and features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a spacious library and an additional recreation room. A 1,600 square foot guest also sits within the gated compound.

You know, just a simple home. But, if you don't have a Brinks truck at your disposal, your real estate purchase will be Mission: Impossible.