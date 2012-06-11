To become glam rocker Stacee Jaxx in the film adaptation of Broadway's Rock of Ages, Tom Cruise spent a lot of time in hair and makeup -- and the results terrified his little girl, Suri, 6.

"When I had the eyeliner on and the painted nails, she was a little taken aback by that. She was like, 'What is happening to my daddy?'" Cruise, 49, laughed during an interview on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Monday.

Cruise added that his daughter with wife Katie Holmes, 33, "really likes the singing" in the movie, which also stars Julianne Hough and Russell Brand. "When she shows up on this set . . . here I am with black nail polish and eyeliner. She just kind of takes it all in."

Suri's experience on the Rock of Ages set was much different than on her father's previous films, including Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Knight and Day.

"I joke with friends because she goes to Kate's set and there's hair and makeup, and it's a very nice set," Cruise said. "Then Suri comes to my sets and she's got to wear a hard helmet, there's explosions going off, Dad's all bloody and he's bruised!"

During his interview with Seacrest, 37, Cruise also raved about his son Connor, 17, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 44, who is now making a name for himself as a DJ known as C Squared. "He's very dedicated to [being a deejay]. He's just so focused on his music right now, and it's great to see," the proud father said. "He works very hard when he wants to do something, he's very dedicated to it. Whatever it is."

Cruise's new film, Rock of Ages, is in theaters Friday.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise: My Rock of Ages Makeup Scared Suri!