Tom Cruise, wife Katie Holmes and their adorable daughter Suri enjoyed a beautiful weekend in Miami Beach.

In the pics snapped Saturday, we see the hard-working Tom on the balcony of his hotel room practicing with a vocal coach for his role in the upcoming film "Rock Of Ages," which hits theaters next summer.

Suri and Holmes, meanwhile, cooled off by taking in some rays at the hotel pool.

Holmes, recently returned from Mexico, where she was promoting her upcoming film "Jack and Jill," which co-stars Adam Sandler.

