Six years after welcoming daughter Suri with wife Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise still relishes every Father's Day like its his first -- no matter where in the world he's spending the holiday.

This year, the Rock of Ages star, 49, is filming his next project, Oblivion, in Iceland, but plans to celebrate his special day with Suri by his side.

"We're going hang out," Cruise tells Extra of his Father's Day plans. "We'll be in Iceland and just going to have family time and hang out."

Cruise was able to bond with his fashion forward daughter earlier this week in New York City when he took Suri -- and his 17-year-old son, Connor -- along when he was honored by Godiva with the Friars Foundation's Entertainment Icon Award.

"Tom brought her as his date!" an eventgoer told Us Weekly. "He brought coloring books and crayons for her. Suri loved being in her dad's arms, and when she wasn't there, she was in brother Connor's arms."

Cruise -- whose wife Holmes had a work commitment in China -- praised his daughter and son in his June 12 Friars acceptance speech.

"[Katie's] in China working," the actor -- also dad to Isabella with ex Nicole Kidman -- shared during his speech. "The women are all working. So Suri is my date this evening. Suri, thank you. My son Connor is [also] here. You guys really inspire me."

