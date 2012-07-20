Money is no object!

Tom Cruise spared no expense in making the most of his precious time with daughter Suri, 6. Before returning her to his ex-wife Katie Holmes Thursday evening, Cruise took Suri on a mini father-daughter "beach vacation," a source tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Tom and Suri's cutest moments

The 50-year-old actor traveled to East Hampton, N.Y., from the Pier 6 Heliport in a chartered helicopter out of New York. The trip costs $3,100 each way and can fit up to six people. The helicopter ride saved the star dad some travel time to maximize his short vacation with Suri.

Just in time for Holmes, 33, to take Suri to her gymnastics class at Chelsea Piers, Cruise flew back into New York in mid-afternoon. Sources recently told Us Weekly that Holmes will retain primary custody of Suri.

The "Mission: Impossible" actor reunited with Suri on July 17 in New York after being away filming "Oblivion" in June Lake, Calif. "Tom was shooting a film on location, but he spoke to Suri every day," his attorney, Bert Fields, told Page Six. "Tom dearly loves Suri, and the last thing he would ever do is abandon her."

VIDEO: Katie steps out in NYC

Holmes, who is renting an apartment in New York's Chelsea neighborhood, kept herself busy in the Big Apple while Cruise spent time with Suri. On Thursday, the actress was announced as a new star of Theresa Rebeck's upcoming Broadway play, "Dead Accounts," opening at the Music Box Theatre this fall.

PHOTOS: Tom and Katie -- the way they were

This will be Holmes' first project since finalizing her divorce and custody agreement with Cruise on July 9.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Katie Holmes Returning to Broadway After Tom Cruise Divorce

Cruise Does Daddy Damage Control as Katie Introduces Discipline

Tom Cruise Flies to New York to Reunite With Suri