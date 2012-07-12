Primary custody or not, Tom Cruise will be spending time with his daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes was awarded primary custody of her 6-year-old daughter with the Mission: Impossible actor on Monday, sources confirmed to Us Weekly. But Cruise's attoney, Bert Fields, clarifies that Cruise, 50, won't be separated from Suri for long.

"Tom will be seeing Suri very soon. I don't know exactly when that will be, and I couldn't tell you, but I do know it will be very soon," Fields told Radar Online in a Thursday statement. "Tom loves his Suri very, very much, as he does his other two children [Isabella, 19, and Connor, 17]. Tom is a family man, and dedicated to his children. They are the center of his world."

After Holmes, 33, filed for divorce on June 28 and the couple reached a settlement this Monday, the actress and her daughter have been enjoying time together in NYC. Cruise, on the other hand, has been hard at work on the set of his new movie, Oblivion, in June Lake, California.

Fields said Cruise is "still tremendously saddened and shocked about the divorce. Tom is obviously relieved that the settlement was reached, but is still sad."

A source told Us that Holmes is "very happy" about the divorce settlement. "She won and is happy. She can move on and finally live her life."

Details of the former couple's arrangement have not yet been released, but reps for Holmes and Cruise released a joint statement on Monday reaffirming their commitment to focus on their daughter.

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplishing what is in our daughter Suri's best interests. We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tom Cruise Will See Daughter Suri "Very Soon," Says Lawyer