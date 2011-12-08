Tom Cruise feels the need...

The need for a Top Gun sequel! When asked by MTV News about Top Gun 2, the actor replied: "We're working on it."

PHOTOS: Tom and Katie's romance

Last year, reports of a sequel to the 1986 flick were abuzz. Director Tony Scott confirmed he would return to direct, but Cruise's involvement remained a mystery.

But Katie Holmes' hubby told MTV News he was on board to work with Scott again. "I said to Tony I want to make another movie with him. He and I haven't made a film since Days of Thunder [in 1990]," he said. "We never thought that we would do it again. Then, they started to come to us with these ideas of where it is now. I thought, 'Wow... what we could do now.'"

VIDEO: Tom tries to smack J-Lo's booty!

"I hope we can figure this out to go do it again," Cruise, 49, told MTV News. "If we can find a story that we all want to do, we all want to make a film that is in the same kind of tone as the other one and shoot it in the same way as we shot Top Gun."

PHOTOS: Can a sequel fit in with Suri's fabulous life?

Fortunately for Top Gun fans, Cruise isn't opposed to doing multiple films in a franchise. He's currently promoting Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol, the fourth MI flick since the original debuted in 1996.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly