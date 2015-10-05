The adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman has been made an honest woman -- she got married last month.

Woman's Day magazine said Isabella Cruise, 22, tied the knot with her boyfriend of less than a year in London's Dorchester Hotel last month in a very intimate ceremony.

Only a small group of close friends were present to see Isabella, a hairdresser, exchange vows with Max Parker. The magazine said that Tom and Isabella's brother, Connor, are not believed to have attended. Nicole's involvement is unknown, although she was in London at the time, starring in West End play "Photograph 51."

The pair only began dating earlier this year after meeting via mutual friends.

Tom and Nicole adopted Isabella and Connor in 1992 and 1995, respectively, prior to their divorce. Nicole remarried and has a two children with country star Keith Urban.

Last month, Nicole said she still stays in touch her both of her adopted children.

"I have four children, so to stay in touch with them is very important," she told DuJour magazine. "I'm definitely engaged in [the Internet and technology] but I don't let it rule my life. My husband and I never text each other. We never do. Once in a blue moon, we'll text. But mainly we say, "I want to hear your voice.'"