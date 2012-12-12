NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks' Broadway debut will include an old buddy — former "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari will share the stage with the Oscar winner.

Producers revealed Wednesday the rest of the cast appearing with Hanks in Nora Ephron's play "Lucky Guy," which begins previews March 1 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

In addition to Scolari, the cast includes Christopher McDonald, Peter Gerety and Michael Gaston.

Hanks will play Mike McAlary, a gutsy New York City newspaper columnist who won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing that a Haitian immigrant had been sodomized by police officers in 1997.

Hanks and Scolari starred together in the 1980s sitcom "Bosom Buddies," which depicted male roommates posing as women to gain entry to a budget-priced apartment building which admitted only female residents.

___

Online: http://www.luckyguyplay.com