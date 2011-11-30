Entertainment Tonight.

Tommy Lee's former assistant Michael Sullivan has issued a lawsuit against the rock star concerning wages that were allegedly denied to him, according to court documents obtained by ET.

"In, general whether Sullivan was assisting Lee at his home/office/studio, or on the road while touring, Sullivan was required to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week," the papers claim. The papers go on to allege that Sullivan was not paid for all of the overtime hours that he worked.

According to the documents, Sullivan was terminated from his job on March 31 after six years of employment under Lee.

The lawsuit asks for at least $50,000 "for economic damages for lost profits and business opportunities."

