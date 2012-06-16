Tone Loc's manager says he's OK after collapsing onstage
Veteran rapper Tone Loc collapsed during his show in Austin, Texas on Friday after overheating.
The hip-hop star, real name Anthony Smith, was performing for fans at The Moody Theater when he slumped to the floor mid-set.
He was helped off stage but returned 30 minutes later after drinking water to help him cool off.
His manager tells U.S. website TMZ.com Tone Loc is now feeling fine, insisting the temperature inside the venue made the star feel faint.
