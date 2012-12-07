Singer Toni Braxton has been hospitalized after suffering blood clots stemming from her lupus condition.

The "UnBreak My Heart" singer opened up about her struggle with lupus last year, and now the auto-immune condition, which attacks healthy body tissue, has left her in need of medical attention.

She took to Twitter on Friday to tells fans about her hospitalization. In a post on her page, Braxton writes, "Hey guys, I'm in the hospital for health issues related to lupus & blood clots, I will be home soon ... Thanks for all the love & support!"

It is the second time Braxton has been hospitalized due to the illness this year -- she was also admitted to a clinic in January after her immune system started to shut down. Braxton also suffers from heart condition microvascular angina.