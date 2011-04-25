It's a boy for Toni Collette!

The "United States of Tara" actress and hubby Dave Galafassi welcomed their second child on Friday, April 22, her rep confirms to Us Weekly!

The 38-year-old actress' rep tells Us: "Toni Collette, her husband, David Galafassi, and their daughter, Sage Galafassi, are excited and proud to announce the arrival of their baby boy, Arlo Robert Galafassi. He was born on Good Friday, making it the greatest Friday indeed!"

Collette and Galafassi have been married since 2003. Their son Arlo was born in Collette's native Australia.

