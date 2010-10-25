Toni Collette's Baby News
Showtime star Toni Collette is pregnant with baby No. 2.
People magazine reports that the "United States of Tara" star is expecting her second child this spring.
Toni, 37, and husband Dave Galafassi already have a daughter, Sage, who is 2 1/2 years old, according to People.
