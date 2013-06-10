NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to fashion, Broadway actors seem to save the drama for the stage. The black-tie tuxedos and gowns on the red carpet at the Tony Awards were mostly classic styles.

Scarlett Johansson, who has hit other awards shows with a bombshell look, wore a menswear-style tuxedo jacket and a Saint Laurent black cocktail dress that had just a hint of leopard-print mesh at the neckline. Sienna Miller, usually a risk-taker, went with a Burberry-designer, pink-peony simple strapless dress — with a hemline longer than tea-length and shorter than a ballgown. Anna Kendrick's custom navy and black strapless dress by Donna Karan Atelier with circular swaths of fabric and a small, sheer cutout on the bodice was red-carpet worthy, but seemed perhaps a little too mature.

Patina Miller's floral printed gown by Zac Posen hit the mark, however. The Tony winner for best leading actress in a musical wore a straight-from-the-runway look from the spring collection that was light and delicate while occasion-appropriate.

Her co-star Andrea Martin gave a shoutout to the designer of her black, one-shoulder tulle gown with a flower applique — and hinted at the troubles of finding designers willing to dress a 66-year-old actress. "Carmen Marc Valvo gave me this dress, nobody else would," she said in accepting her Tony for featured actress in a musical.

Best leading actress in a play Cicely Tyson wore the out-of-the-box gown that everyone will remember: a violet gown with sharp-point ruffles — covering her almost head to toe.

Looking like a leading man was Zachary Quinto, who wore a slim peak-lapel tuxedo, black silk-satin bow tie and black patent leather derbies, all by Dior Homme, and host Neil Patrick Harris in his opening act charcoal-gray, two-button, peak-lapel tuxedo by Calvin Klein Collection. Tom Hanks wore Tom Ford (so did his wife, Rita Wilson), and Matthew Morrison wore a "Great Gatsby"-inspired tuxedo from Brooks Brothers.

Debra Messing did a ballerina dress in black, and Cyndi Lauper was in black, too, but her lace pantsuit was hardly basic. Audra MacDonald had a contrast black-and-white, racing-stripe strapless gown.

Jewel tones were also popular, with Sigourney Weaver in a cobalt, one-shoulder Michael Kors; Sally Field in an forest green gown with a bit of beading on its tank straps; and Angela Bassett in an amethyst gown by Theia designer Don O'Neill. Actress Jane Krakowski wore an all-over, micro-sequined gown by Escada.