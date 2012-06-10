What's Neil Patrick Harris doing on Oscars night 2013?

The How I Met Your Mother star and theater veteran, 38, dazzled and cracked up the crowd as the host of Sunday's Tony Awards at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan. Hosting NYC theater's biggest night for the third time, Harris welcomed the crowd to "the 66th annual Tony Awards, or, as we like to call it, Fifty Shades of Gay."

Other Hollywood heavyweights on hand included Hugh Jackman -- the recipient of an honorary Tony for raising $2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS charity with his recent one-man show; his wife Debora Furness handed over the award in a surprise moment.

Sheryl Crow, making her first appearance since announcing her benign brain tumor, presented a best musical score award; plus appearances by Ricky Martin, Paul Rudd, Andrew Garfield, and Matthew Morrison.

The evening's biggest victor was Once, the folk musical based on the beloved 2006 film of the same name, which won eight statues, plus the drama Clyburne Park. Check out the full list of Tonys winners below!

Best Musical: Once

Best Actress (Musical): Audra McDonald, Porgy And Bess

Best Actor (Musical): Steve Kazee, Once

Best Featured Actress (Musical): Judy Kaye, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Best Featured Actor (Musical): Mike McGrath, Nice Work...

Best Direction (Musical): John Tiffany, Once

Best Revival (Musical): Porgy And Bess

Best Score: Newsies

Best Choreography: Christopher Gattelli, Newsies

Best Play: Clybourne Park

Best Actor (Play): James Cordon, One Man, Two Guvnors

Best Actress (Play): Nina Arianda, Venus In Fur

Best Featured Actress (Play): Judith Light

Best Featured Actor (Play): Christian Borle

Best Revival (Play): Death Of A Salesman

Best Direction (Play): Mike Nichols, Death Of A Salesman

