NEW YORK (AP) — There were smiles at many Broadway box offices last week as a big financial bounce followed the Tony Awards, with the biggest winners being "Pippin," ''Matilda the Musical" and "Motown the Musical."

Numbers from The Broadway League on Monday indicate exposure and statuettes on the June 9 telecast helped many shows have their most profitable weeks ever and break some individual theater records.

"Kinky Boots," crowned with the best musical Tony scored $62,775 more than the previous week to land at $1,474,349. "Motown the Musical" had its best week ever with $1,441,448 and set a new box office record at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. The circus-themed revival of "Pippin" made over $1 million for the first time after winning four awards.