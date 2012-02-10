LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tony Bennett performed on the very first Grammy Awards, and as he returns for the 54th show this Sunday, the singer says it never gets old.

He loves the Grammys because "it's the only place where all the performers get together in one weekend" — and he actually knows most of them.

The 85-year-old entertainer rehearsed a duet of "It Had to be You" with country star Carrie Underwood on Friday. Underwood called Bennett "America's most enduring artist."

When they finished their rehearsal, Bennett told Underwood it was "beautiful" singing with her.

The pair is also set to present the award for best new artist during the ceremony at Staples Center. The Band Perry, Bon Iver, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Skrillex are up for the honor.

