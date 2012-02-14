SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- More than 1,000 people crammed into San Francisco's City Hall on Valentine's Day to honor singer Tony Bennett and the 50th Anniversary of his famous song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

The San Francisco Chronicle reports ( http://bit.ly/wfh1Ms) that a symphony, children's chorus and the Gay Men's Chorus all sang the famous song to Bennett during a ceremony he attended on Tuesday.

The tune had its first public performance in December 1961 in the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel, where Bennett was scheduled to sing later Tuesday night.

Bennett's version of the song was being played throughout the city on radio and in public performances at Union Square in honor of the holiday.

The song has become a part of San Francisco culture, and is played after every home victory for the Giants.

