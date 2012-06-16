Chris Brown wasn't the only one who sustained an injury after getting into a brawl with Drake and his entourage in NYC during the wee hours of the morning Thursday. Tony Parker, who was married to Eva Longoria from 2007 to 2010, suffered a scratched retina, and the injury has temporarily impacted his play on the basketball court.

VOTE: Celebrity feuds -- whose side are you on?

"I was with my friend Chris Brown and me and my friends took some punches," the San Antonio Spurs player, who is part of the French Olympic basketball team competing in the London Olympics this summer, said during a press conference in Paris on Friday.

The Frenchman, who was sporting a pair of dark sunglasses during his appearance to protect his eye, was part of Brown's posse who got into a brutal fight at W.i.P. nightclub in downtown Manhattan. "It was a huge fight," an eyewitness told Us Weekly, explaining that the actual brawl was between members of the stars' crews rather than Brown and Drake themselves. Although Drake seemed "irked" by Brown, he exited the club without exchanging words with Brown.

PHOTOS: Chris' nude photo scandal

"At first it was okay, but then it started getting worse and when the plane landed it was really hurting so I went straight to the ER," Parker, 30, continued to reporters about his injury. "The cornea has been touched. I'll be missing the start of the French team, because I can't do anything for a week except keep the lens in and then take drops."

PHOTOS: Tony's ex Eva Longoria and her hottest post-split moments

"But I was lucky. The injury won't prevent me from competing in the Olympics in any way," he assured.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Tony Parker Sustained a Scratched Retina from Chris Brown, Drake Fight