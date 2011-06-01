Nothing says everlasting love like a Martha Stewart Cupcake Tree!

When Tony Romo and Candice Crawford tied the knot in Dallas over the weekend, their 600 guests had a huge array of gifts to get them -- thanks to two exhaustive wedding gift registries at Crate and Barrel and Macy's.

As unearthed by Yahoo sports blog Shutdown Corner, the millionaire Dallas Cowboys quarterback and beauty queen turned TV reporter weren't shy about their matrimonial wish list.

Romo, 31, and Crawford, 24, registered for over 150 items at Crate and Barrel alone. Some of their asks? A silver, 3-Tier cupcake stand for $29.95, five french fry holders at $6.95 each, french fry holder liners ($1.50 each), a small ($2.95) and large ($6.95) gravy boat, and amber tealights at 50 cents a pop.

Over at Macy's, the Texas twosome asked for, among other things, a Dyson Ball DC25 Animal Vacuum ($650), a Haan Professional Garment Steamer ($215), Chef's Choice Waffle Maker that makes heart-shaped waffles (on sale for $69.99) -- and another cupcake stand, this one from the Martha Stewart Collection, for $19.99.

Yahoo's blogger Chris Chase calls the registries "ridiculous."

"I suppose you have to get a rich guy something when he gets married, I just never figured it would be a six-dollar gravy boat."

