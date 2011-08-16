Sober stag party!

Before Tony Romo said "I do" to Candice Crawford in July, the NFL star had a last hurrah as an unmarried man at his bachelor party in West Virginia. But Romo, 31, told Yahoo Sports' Graham Bensinger on his show In Depth with Graham Bensinger, that he and his pals' celebrations didn't involve any alcohol.

"I didn't really feel like drinking that night," Jessica Simpson's ex-beau said. "So I was like, let's find something to do here. We tried coming up with a game, and with 14 or 15 guys, there ain't a lot of non-drinking games at that age that you can do."

So Romo's alternative to a boozy bash? Hide-and-seek! "It was pitch black anyway," he explained. "[So] hide-and-go-seek, I guess it is!"

"We played twice. I won both times," he said. "I did come up with the game, so I probably had a good idea leading into the game that I had a chance, or a [good] place to hide."

