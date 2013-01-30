LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tony Scott earned millions directing films such as "Man on Fire" and "Unstoppable" and the agents who helped negotiate those deals are now seeking more than a $1 million in unpaid commissions from his estate.

Creative Artists Agency filed a creditor's claim Monday for its 10 percent share of several of Scott's projects since 2004, court records show.

The director of action and thriller films such as "Top Gun," ''Days of Thunder" and "Crimson Tide" died in August after leaping from a towering bridge over Los Angeles' harbor. His estate was valued at $1.25 million in a September court filing, and the lawyer handling the case declined through a secretary to discuss the agents' claims on Wednesday.

CAA's filing reveals some of the pay days that Scott was able to command in recent years, including $10 million for 2006's "Deja Vu" and $9.5 million for directing "The Taking of Pelham 123." The filings also state that 2004's "Man on Fire" earned Scott a $7 million fee for directing and an additional $1 million for producing, although CAA is only seeking $70,000 from recent residual payments.

The 2010 film "Unstoppable" earned $4.5 million, according to the documents.

Scott's death was ruled a suicide, but notes he left behind offered no motive for why he killed himself.

CAA's filing states that it may be owed additional payments

Scott's estate is meant to provide for his widow, Donna, and their twin sons.