LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Scott's agents are seeking $1 million in fees they say they are owed for the deceased director's work on films such as "Unstoppable" and "Man on Fire."

The Creative Artists Agency filed a creditor's claim against the director's estate on Monday.

Scott died after leaping from a Los Angeles bridge in August.

The filing seeks a 10 percent share of Scott's earnings to direct "The Taking of Pelham 123," ''Unstoppable," and "Deja Vu." CAA is also seeking residual payments for "Man on Fire," which Scott directed for $7 million plus a $1 million producing fee.

The filings state "Deja Vu" earned Scott $10 million, and he received a $9.5 million salary for the "Pelham 123" remake.

An attorney for Scott's estate declined comment through a secretary.