Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by the Nielsen Co. for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. Day and start time (EST) are in parentheses:

1. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants vs. New Orleans (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), ESPN, 10.62 million homes, 14.42 million viewers.

2. Movie: "GLC, It's Christmas!" (Friday, 8 p.m.), Disney, 4.4 million homes, 6.87 million viewers.

3. NFL Football: Philadelphia vs. Seattle (Thursday, 8:29 p.m.), NFLN, 4.18 million homes, 5.94 million viewers.

4. "The Closer" (Monday, 9 p.m.), TNT, 4.14 million homes, 5.39 million viewers.

5. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10 p.m.), History, 4.05 million homes, 5.75 million viewers.

6. "Storage Wars" (Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.), A&E, 3.96 million homes, 5.57 million viewers.

7. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10:30 p.m.), History, 3.94 million homes, 5.45 million viewers.

8. "Storage Wars" (Tuesday, 10 p.m.), A&E, 3.76 million homes, 5.26 million viewers.

9. "Rizzoli & Isles" (Monday, 10 p.m.), TNT, 3.669 million homes, 4.78 million viewers.

10. "Austin & Ally" (Friday, 9:30 p.m.), Disney, 3.663 million homes, 5.66 million viewers.

11. "American Pickers" (Monday, 9 p.m.), History, 3.63 million homes, 5.19 million viewers.

12. Movie: "GLC, It's Christmas!" (Sunday, 8:30 p.m.), Disney, 3.33 million homes, 4.76 million viewers.

13. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.31 million homes, 4.63 million viewers.

14. "Gold Rush" (Friday, 9 p.m.), Discovery, 3.28 million homes, 4.73 million viewers.

15. "NCIS" (Monday, 8 p.m.), USA, 3.25 million homes, 4.45 million viewers.

———

USA is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal. ESPN and the Disney Channel are owned by the Walt Disney Co. NFLN is owned by the NFL Enterprises LLC. A&E and History are owned by the A&E Television Networks. The Discovery Network is owned by Discovery Communications Inc.

———

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com