Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by the Nielsen Co. for the week of Dec. 12-18. Day and start time (EST) are in parentheses:

1. NFL Football: St. Louis vs. Seattle (Monday, 8:30 p.m.), ESPN, 7.13 million homes, 9.88 million viewers.

2. "Republican Presidential Debate" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), Fox News, 5 million homes, 6.71 million viewers.

3. "The Closer" (Monday, 9 p.m.), TNT, 3.98 million homes, 5.29 million viewers.

4. "Republican Debate Analysis" (Thursday, 10:55 p.m.), Fox News, 3.97 million homes, 5.38 million viewers.

5. NFL Football: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay (Saturday, 8:29 p.m.), NFL Network, 3.75 million homes, 5.61 million viewers.

6. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10:30 p.m.), History, 3.74 million homes, 5.23 million viewers.

7. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10 p.m.), History, 3.7 million homes, 5.21 million viewers.

8. "Storage Wars" (Tuesday, 10 p.m.), A&E, 3.694 million homes, 5.2 million viewers.

9. "Gold Rush" (Friday, 9 p.m.), Discovery, 3.693 million homes, 5.38 million viewers.

10. "Rizzoli & Isles" (Monday, 10 p.m.), TNT, 3.65 million homes, 4.9 million viewers.

11. "American Pickers" (Monday, 9 p.m.), History, 3.4 million homes, 4.85 million viewers.

12. "Storage Wars Texas" (Tuesday 10:30 p.m.), A&E, 3.26 million homes, 4.28 million viewers.

13. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.14 million homes, 4.37 million viewers.

14. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 10 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.13 million homes, 4.32 million viewers.

15. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.01 million homes, 4.49 million viewers.

USA is owned by Comcast's NBCUniversal. ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Co. NFLN is owned by the NFL Enterprises LLC. A&E and History are owned by the A&E Television Networks. The Discovery Network is owned by Discovery Communications Inc. Fox News Channel is owned by News Corp. TNT is owned by Time Warner Inc.

