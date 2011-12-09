Between all the movie premieres, film festivals, awards shows and high-profile parties this year, the red carpet was packed with stars in glittering gowns, jaw-dropping dresses and head-turning ensembles.

PHOTOS: See the best dresses of the year!

But five A-listers stood out from all the rest, whether it was taking risks in a high-fashion designer creations, forgoing a stylist entirely or never making even the slightest sartorial misstep.

PHOTOS: Check out last night's best red carpet looks

In the video above, Us Weekly editors Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz reveal the best dressed celebrities of 2011. Tell Us: Who are your top five picks for the year?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly