LONDON (AP) — A top BBC editor is stepping aside while the BBC reviews its editorial decision to pull the plug on a segment about sexual abuse allegations against the late entertainer Jimmy Savile.

The broadcaster said Monday the editor of the program that opted not to broadcast the allegations, Peter Rippon, is "stepping aside with immediate effect."

The BBC says Rippon's explanation of his decision in a blog earlier was "inaccurate or incomplete in some respects."

The BBC is facing criticism for providing different explanations for pulling the December segment that would have lifted the veil on Savile's abusive history, which had been rumored but not reported on at the time.

Savile was a prominent U.K. children's television star who hosted the music program "Top of the Pops" and "Jim'll Fix It."