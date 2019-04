Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by the Nielsen Co. for the week of Aug. 15-21. Day and start time (EDT) are in parentheses:

1. "Jersey Shore" (Thursday, 10 p.m.), MTV, 5.52 million homes, 7.80 million viewers.

2. "The Closer" (Monday, 9 p.m.), TNT, 5.00 million homes, 6.73 million viewers.

3. "Rizzoli & Isles" (Monday, 10 p.m.), TNT, 4.97 million homes, 6.74 million viewers.

4. "Royal Pains" (Wednesday, 9 p.m.), USA, 4.07 million homes, 5.44 million viewers.

5. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10:30 p.m.), History, 3.95 million homes, 5.47 million viewers.

6. "Burn Notice" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.90 million homes, 5.32 million viewers.

7. NFL Preseason Football: New York Jets at Houston (Monday, 8 p.m.), ESPN, 3.73 million homes, 4.97 million viewers.

8. Nascar Sprint Cup (Sunday, 1 p.m.), ESPN, 3.654 million homes, 5.03 million viewers.

9. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10 p.m.), History, 3.645 million homes, 5.04 million viewers.

10. "Storage Wars" (Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.), A&E, 3.55 million homes, 5.01 million viewers.

11. "True Blood" (Sunday, 9:04 p.m.), HBO, 3.46 million homes, 5.53 million viewers.

12. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.41 million homes, 5.25 million viewers.

13. "Suits" (Thursday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.37 million homes, 4.46 million viewers.

14. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 3.184 million homes, 4.86 million viewers.

15. "Storage Wars" (Wednesday, 10 p.m.), A&E, 3.175 million homes, 4.58 million viewers.

USA is owned by Comcast's NBC Universal. TNT and HBO are owned by Time Warner Inc. MTV is owned by Viacom. History and A&E are owned by the A&E Television Networks. ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Corp.

