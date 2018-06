Rankings for the top 15 programs on cable networks as compiled by the Nielsen Co. for the week of March 28-April 3. Day and start time (EDT) are in parentheses:

1. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10:30 p.m.), History, 4.84 million homes, 6.39 million viewers.

2. "Pawn Stars" (Monday, 10 p.m.), History, 4.76 million homes, 6.67 million viewers.

3. "American Pickers" (Monday, 9 p.m.), History, 4.38 million homes, 6.02 million viewers.

4. "2011 Kids' Choice Awards" (Saturday, 8 p.m.), Nickelodeon, 4.19 million homes, 7.28 million viewers.

5. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 10 p.m.), USA, 4.07 million homes, 6.23 million viewers.

6. "'Teen Wolf' Trailer" (Tuesday, 11:17 p.m.), MTV, 4.04 million homes, 5.15 million viewers.

7. "Victorious" (Saturday, 9:30 p.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.72 million homes, 6.15 million viewers.

8. "Teen Mom II" (Tuesday, 10 p.m.), MTV, 3.6 million homes, 4.58 million viewers.

9. "WWE Raw" (Monday, 9 p.m.), USA, 3.57 million homes, 5.44 million viewers.

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.47 million homes, 4.92 million viewers.

11. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 10 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.46 million homes, 5.01 million viewers.

12. "Jersey Shore 2B: Reunion" (Thursday, 10 p.m.), MTV, 3.14 million homes, 4.26 million viewers.

13. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Sunday, 10 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.08 million homes, 4.19 million viewers.

14. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Sunday, 9:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.046 million homes, 4.27 million viewers.

15. "SpongeBob SquarePants" (Saturday, 9:30 a.m.), Nickelodeon, 3.04 million homes, 4.2 million viewers.

———

MTV and Nickelodeon are owned by Viacom. USA is owned by General Electric Co.'s NBC Universal. History is owned by the A&E Television Networks.

———

Online:

http://www.nielsen.com/